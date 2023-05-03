Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) posted a 4.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $2.80, down -0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.8399 and dropped to $2.745 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC has traded in a range of $0.98-$2.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 14.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -61.30%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2140 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.58, operating margin of +20.64, and the pretax margin is +40.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $101.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $16.09) by $85.41. This company achieved a net margin of +28.59 while generating a return on equity of 34.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 40.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 16.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 245.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Looking closely at Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.98. However, in the short run, Enel Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.84. Second resistance stands at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.66.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.95 billion has total of 1,383,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,452 M in contrast with the sum of 1,377 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,410 M and last quarter income was 168,560 K.