Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is expecting -6.34% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $67.87, plunging -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.45 and dropped to $66.43 before settling in for the closing price of $68.19. Within the past 52 weeks, ELS’s price has moved between $56.88 and $77.66.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $176.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.90 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.07, operating margin of +28.76, and the pretax margin is +20.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +19.61 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Trading Performance Indicators

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., ELS], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.39. The third major resistance level sits at $70.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.35 billion based on 186,210K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,447 M and income totals 284,630 K. The company made 369,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.