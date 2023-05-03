First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) stock priced at $12.26, down -3.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.26 and dropped to $11.52 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. FCF’s price has ranged from $11.57 to $16.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -5.40%. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1403 employees.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,115. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,900 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 325,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $13.03, making the entire transaction worth $104,240. This insider now owns 321,174 shares in total.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.90 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 49.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.21 in the near term. At $12.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.73.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.22 billion, the company has a total of 103,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 428,660 K while annual income is 128,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,550 K while its latest quarter income was 30,220 K.