FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) kicked off at the price of $1.60: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 02, 2023, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) opened at $1.70, lower -7.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Price fluctuations for NOTE have ranged from $1.31 to $12.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $99.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.65, operating margin of -75.08, and the pretax margin is -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Looking closely at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0138, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3747. However, in the short run, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7233. Second resistance stands at $1.8467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3233.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

There are currently 133,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 213.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 113,770 K according to its annual income of -218,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,450 K and its income totaled -42,540 K.