FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is -3.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 02, 2023, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) trading session started at the price of $18.47, that was -2.59% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.495 and dropped to $17.77 before settling in for the closing price of $18.55. A 52-week range for FSK has been $16.58 – $22.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.40%. With a float of $259.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.17 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.71, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +5.41.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 9,699. In this transaction Director of this company bought 556 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,085 for $18.65, making the entire transaction worth $20,235. This insider now owns 31,560 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.73) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.13 while generating a return on equity of 1.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 6.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 28.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.45 in the near term. At $18.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.39. The third support level lies at $17.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

There are 281,175K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.08 billion. As of now, sales total 1,635 M while income totals 92,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 449,000 K while its last quarter net income were 67,000 K.