Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 296,020 K

May 02, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) trading session started at the price of $43.36, that was -2.09% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.36 and dropped to $42.16 before settling in for the closing price of $43.51. A 52-week range for FUTU has been $26.84 – $72.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 89.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.40%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.38 million.

In an organization with 2784 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.92, operating margin of +46.87, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Futu Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60 and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.85. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.25. Second resistance stands at $43.91. The third major resistance level sits at $44.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.85.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are 150,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.50 billion. As of now, sales total 975,970 K while income totals 375,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 296,020 K while its last quarter net income were 124,260 K.