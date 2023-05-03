Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.57%

Markets

On May 02, 2023, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $4.97, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.82 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $4.38 to $10.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -370.00% at the time writing. With a float of $564.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36807 workers is very important to gauge.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -370.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -35.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

The latest stats from [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was inferior to 2.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.14. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. The third support level lies at $4.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 564,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,754 M according to its annual income of 2,145 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 992,650 K and its income totaled -42,290 K.

