Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 65.11% last month.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $14.20, down -19.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $11.605 before settling in for the closing price of $14.55. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has traded in a range of $3.81-$36.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.80%. With a float of $1.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 million.

In an organization with 1705 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.27, operating margin of -36.20, and the pretax margin is -53.76.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 26.98%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -53.85 while generating a return on equity of -144.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.97

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.03.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 297.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.14. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.39. Second resistance stands at $15.09. The third major resistance level sits at $15.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.90. The third support level lies at $8.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.11 million has total of 1,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,480 K in contrast with the sum of -18,570 K annual income.