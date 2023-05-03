Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) soared 0.69 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 02, 2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) opened at $43.43, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.975 and dropped to $42.293 before settling in for the closing price of $43.64. Price fluctuations for HGV have ranged from $32.12 to $51.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 17.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.30% at the time writing. With a float of $101.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +18.51, and the pretax margin is +12.54.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 2,377,346. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 49,850 shares at a rate of $47.69, taking the stock ownership to the 545,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 20,000 for $47.74, making the entire transaction worth $954,800. This insider now owns 30,453 shares in total.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.06% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s (HGV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.51 in the near term. At $45.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.15.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Key Stats

There are currently 112,397K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,835 M according to its annual income of 352,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 934,000 K and its income totaled 73,000 K.