Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) 20 Days SMA touches 1.36%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) stock priced at $260.30, down -1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $261.70 and dropped to $250.10 before settling in for the closing price of $262.09. INSP’s price has ranged from $142.74 to $282.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 70.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.70%. With a float of $28.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.94 million.

The firm has a total of 755 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.79, operating margin of -11.67, and the pretax margin is -10.85.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,925,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $275.00, taking the stock ownership to the 243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s CEO and President sold 11,715 for $275.17, making the entire transaction worth $3,223,617. This insider now owns 17,889 shares in total.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.00 while generating a return on equity of -12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.50% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3011.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inspire Medical Systems Inc., INSP], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.76.

During the past 100 days, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s (INSP) raw stochastic average was set at 57.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $251.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $262.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $267.97. The third major resistance level sits at $274.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $251.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $244.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $239.43.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.53 billion, the company has a total of 29,130K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 407,860 K while annual income is -44,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,900 K while its latest quarter income was 3,150 K.