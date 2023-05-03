Investors finally get a glimpse of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) volume hitting the figure of 0.86 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.63, plunging -1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.65 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ASXC’s price has moved between $0.28 and $1.18.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.10%. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.85 million.

In an organization with 183 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -162.17, operating margin of -1063.40, and the pretax margin is -1061.70.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 207,557. In this transaction Director of this company bought 293,077 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 492,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 27,010 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,804. This insider now owns 13,846 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1066.19 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6801, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5546. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6430. Second resistance stands at $0.6660. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6040, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5880. The third support level lies at $0.5650 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 148.12 million based on 239,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,090 K and income totals -75,560 K. The company made 2,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.