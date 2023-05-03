Investors finally get a glimpse of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) volume hitting the figure of 0.81 million.

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock priced at $95.03, down -10.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.21 and dropped to $87.52 before settling in for the closing price of $105.29. CIGI’s price has ranged from $84.16 to $133.02 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.60%. With a float of $35.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18450 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.37, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +6.34.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Colliers International Group Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 8.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Colliers International Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

The latest stats from [Colliers International Group Inc., CIGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was superior to 0.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Colliers International Group Inc.’s (CIGI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.42. The third major resistance level sits at $106.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.04. The third support level lies at $80.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 41,838K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,459 M while annual income is 46,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,222 M while its latest quarter income was 22,500 K.