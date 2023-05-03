Investors finally get a glimpse of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) volume hitting the figure of 1.69 million.

May 02, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) was -0.50% drop from the previous session settling in for the closing price of $63.41. A 52-week range for EXAS has been $29.27 – $72.18.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.70%. With a float of $174.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.60 million.

In an organization with 6300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exact Sciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 67,190. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $67.19, taking the stock ownership to the 86,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s General Manager, Screening sold 5,000 for $65.00, making the entire transaction worth $325,000. This insider now owns 11,423 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.84) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.60. However, in the short run, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.99. Second resistance stands at $64.88. The third major resistance level sits at $65.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.08. The third support level lies at $60.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are 179,833K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.13 billion. As of now, sales total 2,084 M while income totals -623,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 553,000 K while its last quarter net income were -127,750 K.