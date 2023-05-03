Investors finally get a glimpse of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) volume hitting the figure of 0.72 million.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $13.78, down -1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.80 and dropped to $13.4373 before settling in for the closing price of $13.80. Over the past 52 weeks, GSBD has traded in a range of $13.28-$19.21.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 21.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.60%. With a float of $102.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.29, operating margin of +40.66, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +16.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

The latest stats from [Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., GSBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.98. The third major resistance level sits at $14.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.25. The third support level lies at $13.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.48 billion has total of 109,463K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 357,450 K in contrast with the sum of 55,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,480 K and last quarter income was 3,670 K.