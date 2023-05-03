Investors finally get a glimpse of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) volume hitting the figure of 0.99 million.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.13, plunging -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.19 and dropped to $8.05 before settling in for the closing price of $8.12. Within the past 52 weeks, VIV’s price has moved between $6.45 and $10.72.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.20%. With a float of $426.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.01, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +10.11.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.50 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 88.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.78. However, in the short run, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.17. Second resistance stands at $8.25. The third major resistance level sits at $8.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.97. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.65 billion based on 1,663,557K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,306 M and income totals 791,270 K. The company made 2,401 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 216,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.