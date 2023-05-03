Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors finally get a glimpse of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

Analyst Insights

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $0.35, down -17.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3729 and dropped to $0.3005 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, TMPO has traded in a range of $0.35-$15.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 163.60%. With a float of $21.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.90, operating margin of -392.08, and the pretax margin is -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

The latest stats from [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.75 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 254.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 202.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4626. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3618. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4035. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2894, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2587. The third support level lies at $0.2170 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.76 million has total of 27,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,050 K in contrast with the sum of -144,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,050 K and last quarter income was -145,290 K.

AXL (American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.) dropped -1.68 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On May 02, 2023, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) opened at $7.08, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day,...
Read more

1.74% volatility in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) stock priced at $96.09, down -0.59% from...
Read more

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) average volume reaches $2.96M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $12.03, down -0.08% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

