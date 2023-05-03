Investors must take note of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) performance last week, which was -0.82%.

On May 02, 2023, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) opened at $120.92, lower -1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.455 and dropped to $117.70 before settling in for the closing price of $121.82. Price fluctuations for ARE have ranged from $114.94 to $183.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 18.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.90% at the time writing. With a float of $162.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 593 employees.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 1,512,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $168.00, taking the stock ownership to the 388,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s EVP – Regional Market Director sold 7,800 for $165.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,293,084. This insider now owns 62,586 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.96% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.44 in the near term. At $123.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.81. The third support level lies at $113.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

There are currently 173,014K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,589 M according to its annual income of 521,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 700,800 K and its income totaled 77,860 K.