Investors must take note of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s (NRSN) performance last week, which was -21.23%.

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) stock priced at $2.09, down -20.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. NRSN’s price has ranged from $1.08 to $4.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -190.50%. With a float of $6.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14 employees.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is 41.01%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -190.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07

Technical Analysis of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

Looking closely at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s (NRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.73. However, in the short run, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.00. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.96.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.52 million, the company has a total of 10,944K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,150 K.