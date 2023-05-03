Investors must take note of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) performance last week, which was -5.73%.

On May 02, 2023, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) opened at $135.52, lower -0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.765 and dropped to $134.985 before settling in for the closing price of $139.48. Price fluctuations for DGX have ranged from $120.40 to $158.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $109.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.87, operating margin of +16.41, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 745,899. In this transaction SVP, Regional Businesses of this company sold 5,307 shares at a rate of $140.55, taking the stock ownership to the 67,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 4,754 for $140.55, making the entire transaction worth $668,175. This insider now owns 38,527 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.97) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

The latest stats from [Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DGX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $139.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $139.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $141.07. The third major resistance level sits at $143.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.51. The third support level lies at $132.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

There are currently 111,878K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,883 M according to its annual income of 946,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,331 M and its income totaled 202,000 K.