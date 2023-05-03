Investors must take note of SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) performance last week, which was -3.93%.

May 02, 2023, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) trading session started at the price of $23.31, that was -5.61% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.6671 and dropped to $21.52 before settling in for the closing price of $23.55. A 52-week range for SLG has been $19.06 – $71.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -11.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1137 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SL Green Realty Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 164,400. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.44, taking the stock ownership to the 13,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC bought 10,000 for $16.24, making the entire transaction worth $162,400. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.62) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.42 in the near term. At $24.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.33. The third support level lies at $19.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

There are 65,433K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.43 billion. As of now, sales total 826,740 K while income totals -71,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 223,580 K while its last quarter net income were -34,400 K.