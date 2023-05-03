Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 02, 2023, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) trading session started at the price of $162.06, that was -1.94% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $162.51 and dropped to $157.71 before settling in for the closing price of $163.13. A 52-week range for JKHY has been $139.28 – $212.62.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.00%. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 145,292. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $145.29, taking the stock ownership to the 16,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 16,000 for $188.11, making the entire transaction worth $3,009,685. This insider now owns 106,099 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $155.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $162.41 in the near term. At $164.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $167.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $155.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.81.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

There are 72,991K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,943 M while income totals 362,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 505,310 K while its last quarter net income were 80,780 K.