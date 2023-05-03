Search
Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,260 K

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) kicked off on May 01, 2023, at the price of $0.515, up 6.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.555 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has traded in a range of $0.46-$36.75.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.00%. With a float of $1.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$9 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.61

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.2409. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5567 in the near term. At $0.5833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6117. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4467.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.65 million has total of 13,862K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,960 K in contrast with the sum of -47,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,260 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.

Newsletter

 

