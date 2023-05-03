Search
Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) kicked off at the price of $0.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

May 02, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) trading session started at the price of $0.602, that was -7.05% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.602 and dropped to $0.5301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. A 52-week range for KSCP has been $0.55 – $4.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -129.80%. With a float of $14.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 111 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knightscope Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Looking closely at Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0064. However, in the short run, Knightscope Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5914. Second resistance stands at $0.6326. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5195, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4888. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4476.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

There are 36,735K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.27 million. As of now, sales total 5,630 K while income totals -25,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,350 K while its last quarter net income were -11,680 K.

