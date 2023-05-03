Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,470 M

Markets

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.82, soaring 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.97 and dropped to $20.7615 before settling in for the closing price of $20.83. Within the past 52 weeks, PHG’s price has moved between $11.75 and $26.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -375.10%. With a float of $855.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $881.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73712 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.48% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.03 in the near term. At $21.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.62.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.67 billion based on 889,315K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,783 M and income totals -1,694 M. The company made 4,470 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -713,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$1.57M in average volume shows that DLocal Limited (DLO) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
On May 02, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened at $13.67, lower -2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.54 cents.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock priced at $9.47, up 0.63% from...
Read more

NetEase Inc. (NTES) posted a 5.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $88.56, up 0.02% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.