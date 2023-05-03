Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is 12.41% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $2.70, up 13.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. Over the past 52 weeks, KWE has traded in a range of $2.08-$29.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.20%. With a float of $0.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -19.64, operating margin of -1398.62, and the pretax margin is -1464.93.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is 11.98%, while institutional ownership is 20.49%.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1458.08 while generating a return on equity of -410.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s (KWE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 66625.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s (KWE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.99 in the near term. At $3.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. The third support level lies at $1.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.16 million has total of 4,073K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 570 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 317 K and last quarter income was -2,208 K.

Newsletter

 

