Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 4.37% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 02, 2023, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) opened at $523.75, lower -0.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $526.69 and dropped to $514.27 before settling in for the closing price of $523.83. Price fluctuations for LRCX have ranged from $299.59 to $548.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17700 employees.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 461,723. In this transaction Director of this company sold 881 shares at a rate of $524.09, taking the stock ownership to the 13,881 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & SVP sold 3,206 for $488.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,567,478. This insider now owns 3,433 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.54) by $0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.01% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.92, a number that is poised to hit 5.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 16.73.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $500.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $459.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $527.62 in the near term. At $533.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $540.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $515.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $508.53. The third support level lies at $502.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

There are currently 134,340K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,227 M according to its annual income of 4,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,870 M and its income totaled 814,010 K.