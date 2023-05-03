Last month’s performance of 4.42% for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is certainly impressive

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.96, plunging -4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.87 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $1.14 and $4.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1535.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7917. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9767 in the near term. At $2.0633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7833. The third support level lies at $1.6967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 307.14 million based on 166,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230 K and income totals -152,390 K. The company made 40 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.