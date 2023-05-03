Last month’s performance of -7.19% for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is certainly impressive

May 02, 2023, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) trading session started at the price of $151.77, that was -0.78% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.33 and dropped to $149.65 before settling in for the closing price of $152.40. A 52-week range for EXR has been $139.97 – $216.52.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 11.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.50%. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4781 workers is very important to gauge.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.46) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

The latest stats from [Extra Space Storage Inc., EXR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $152.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.74. The third major resistance level sits at $155.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.38. The third support level lies at $147.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

There are 135,007K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.29 billion. As of now, sales total 1,924 M while income totals 860,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 506,720 K while its last quarter net income were 204,260 K.