Last month’s performance of -8.04% for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is certainly impressive

Markets

May 02, 2023, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) trading session started at the price of $22.84, that was -4.97% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.23 and dropped to $21.5201 before settling in for the closing price of $23.34. A 52-week range for SAVA has been $13.84 – $51.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -130.80%. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.78 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,990,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,276 shares at a rate of $25.76, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 11,565 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $302,193. This insider now owns 197,724 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.79. However, in the short run, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.10. Second resistance stands at $24.02. The third major resistance level sits at $24.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.60. The third support level lies at $19.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are 41,749K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 904.06 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -76,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,134 K.

