Last month’s performance of -8.04% for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is certainly impressive

May 02, 2023, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) trading session started at the price of $22.84, that was -4.97% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.23 and dropped to $21.5201 before settling in for the closing price of $23.34. A 52-week range for SAVA has been $13.84 – $51.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -130.80%. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.78 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,990,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,276 shares at a rate of $25.76, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 11,565 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $302,193. This insider now owns 197,724 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.55) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.79. However, in the short run, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.10. Second resistance stands at $24.02. The third major resistance level sits at $24.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.60. The third support level lies at $19.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are 41,749K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 904.06 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -76,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,134 K.