Last month’s performance of -8.60% for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) stock priced at $10.51, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.56 and dropped to $10.12 before settling in for the closing price of $10.40. KREF’s price has ranged from $10.10 to $20.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 34.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.70%. With a float of $58.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.09 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.43, operating margin of +61.65, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is 1.21%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 84,775. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $10.60, taking the stock ownership to the 245,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 25,000 for $10.70, making the entire transaction worth $267,562. This insider now owns 386,817 shares in total.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -29.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s (KREF) raw stochastic average was set at 4.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.61 in the near term. At $10.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.92. The third support level lies at $9.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 715.27 million, the company has a total of 69,095K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 205,070 K while annual income is 38,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,160 K while its latest quarter income was -25,080 K.