Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) to new highs

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $6.17, down -2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.76 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPN has traded in a range of $5.41-$23.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 10.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -72.40%. With a float of $67.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 533 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.76, operating margin of -43.94, and the pretax margin is -45.87.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -45.87 while generating a return on equity of -28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Looking closely at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.68. However, in the short run, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.22. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.40.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 409.03 million has total of 70,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,360 K in contrast with the sum of -82,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,610 K and last quarter income was -9,610 K.

