Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cerus Corporation (CERS) to new highs

On May 02, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) opened at $2.37, lower -8.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Price fluctuations for CERS have ranged from $2.25 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.49 million.

The firm has a total of 309 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 169,344. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 60,480 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,616,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,356 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $70,997. This insider now owns 641,861 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerus Corporation, CERS], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.45. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.86.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

There are currently 177,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 380.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 188,320 K according to its annual income of -42,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 51,320 K and its income totaled -13,610 K.