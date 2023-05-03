Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) to new highs

May 02, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) trading session started at the price of $4.17, that was -6.43% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. A 52-week range for CLNE has been $3.84 – $8.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.60%. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 496 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.64, operating margin of -12.44, and the pretax margin is -14.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -14.00 while generating a return on equity of -8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Looking closely at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.10. Second resistance stands at $4.27. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.56.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are 222,908K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 857.60 million. As of now, sales total 420,160 K while income totals -58,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 113,760 K while its last quarter net income were -12,330 K.