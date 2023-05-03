Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) to new highs

On May 02, 2023, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) opened at $113.92, lower -2.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.93 and dropped to $109.35 before settling in for the closing price of $116.47. Price fluctuations for EXPD have ranged from $86.08 to $119.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 19.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.10% at the time writing. With a float of $153.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.95, operating margin of +10.69, and the pretax margin is +10.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 1,097,593. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $109.76, taking the stock ownership to the 137,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s President Global Services sold 11,500 for $113.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,304,422. This insider now owns 17,879 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.96) by -$0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 41.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Looking closely at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.90. However, in the short run, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.00. Second resistance stands at $116.75. The third major resistance level sits at $119.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.84.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

There are currently 154,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,071 M according to its annual income of 1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,442 M and its income totaled 219,280 K.