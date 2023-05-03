Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) to new highs

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $112.00, plunging -0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.00 and dropped to $110.42 before settling in for the closing price of $112.19. Within the past 52 weeks, LW’s price has moved between $60.59 and $112.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.30%. With a float of $139.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 97,493. In this transaction VP AND CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.49, taking the stock ownership to the 6,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 11,934 for $98.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,180,273. This insider now owns 74,351 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.10% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Looking closely at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.23. However, in the short run, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.14. Second resistance stands at $112.86. The third major resistance level sits at $113.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.98.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.20 billion based on 145,704K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,099 M and income totals 200,900 K. The company made 1,254 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 175,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.