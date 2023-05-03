Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Regency Centers Corporation (REG) to new highs

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $60.31, down -1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.54 and dropped to $59.15 before settling in for the closing price of $60.64. Over the past 52 weeks, REG has traded in a range of $51.97-$73.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.80%. With a float of $169.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 445 employees.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Regency Centers Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 101.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 995,504. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,180 shares at a rate of $65.58, taking the stock ownership to the 106,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Senior Managing Director sold 3,000 for $66.11, making the entire transaction worth $198,330. This insider now owns 10,786 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.69% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Looking closely at Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.76. However, in the short run, Regency Centers Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.64. Second resistance stands at $61.28. The third major resistance level sits at $62.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $57.86.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.11 billion has total of 171,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,224 M in contrast with the sum of 482,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,520 K and last quarter income was 95,260 K.