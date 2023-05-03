Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) stock priced at $72.27, down -5.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.83 and dropped to $68.41 before settling in for the closing price of $72.82. STAA’s price has ranged from $46.35 to $112.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.40%. With a float of $47.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.20 million.

The firm has a total of 882 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.55, operating margin of +15.40, and the pretax margin is +16.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 51,001. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 823 shares at a rate of $61.97, taking the stock ownership to the 27,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 39,090 for $47.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,873,431. This insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.63 while generating a return on equity of 13.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 55.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are STAAR Surgical Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 182.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [STAAR Surgical Company, STAA], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.38. The third major resistance level sits at $75.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.66.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.22 billion, the company has a total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 284,390 K while annual income is 38,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 64,040 K while its latest quarter income was 5,850 K.