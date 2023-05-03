Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) to new highs

May 02, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $1.52, that was -3.85% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.44 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $1.05 – $8.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -163.20%. With a float of $49.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 56.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2700. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5333 in the near term. At $1.5667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3733.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 124.68 million. As of now, sales total 213,430 K while income totals -87,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,115 K while its last quarter net income were -38,496 K.