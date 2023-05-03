Loews Corporation (L) last year’s performance of -6.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $59.80, down -1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.89 and dropped to $58.14 before settling in for the closing price of $60.13. Over the past 52 weeks, L has traded in a range of $49.36-$66.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.40%. With a float of $194.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.61 million.

The firm has a total of 12050 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Loews Corporation (L) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Loews Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 38,125. In this transaction Director of this company sold 625 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 19,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 625 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,125. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Loews Corporation (L) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.03% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Loews Corporation’s (L) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.16

Technical Analysis of Loews Corporation (L)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Loews Corporation, L], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Loews Corporation’s (L) raw stochastic average was set at 59.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.77. The third major resistance level sits at $61.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.39.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.46 billion has total of 230,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,044 M in contrast with the sum of 1,012 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,793 M and last quarter income was 364,000 K.