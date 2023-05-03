Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) average volume reaches $604.73K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

On May 02, 2023, MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) opened at $87.25, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.25 and dropped to $85.02 before settling in for the closing price of $87.45. Price fluctuations for MTZ have ranged from $62.36 to $103.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.20% at the time writing. With a float of $59.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.30, operating margin of +2.11, and the pretax margin is +0.44.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MasTec Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.98) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 1.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.13% during the next five years compared to -30.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MasTec Inc. (MTZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Looking closely at MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.77. However, in the short run, MasTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.84. Second resistance stands at $88.66. The third major resistance level sits at $90.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.38.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Key Stats

There are currently 78,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,778 M according to its annual income of 33,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,008 M and its income totaled 3,220 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of NovoCure Limited’s (NVCR) performance last week, which was 7.14%.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock priced at $66.27, down -2.41% from the previous day...
Read more

SAP SE (SAP) with a beta value of 1.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $133.61, down -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Now that Ladder Capital Corp’s volume has hit 1.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.27, plunging -1.62% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.