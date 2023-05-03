Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 42,310 K

On May 02, 2023, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) opened at $31.95, lower -9.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.95 and dropped to $28.77 before settling in for the closing price of $31.99. Price fluctuations for NSSC have ranged from $15.60 to $39.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $30.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.20, operating margin of +12.69, and the pretax margin is +15.21.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Napco Security Technologies Inc. is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 9,056,250. In this transaction President, CEO and Secretary of this company sold 287,500 shares at a rate of $31.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,696,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,500 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,750. This insider now owns 99,829 shares in total.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.50% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10695.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

The latest stats from [Napco Security Technologies Inc., NSSC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.12. The third major resistance level sits at $34.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.76.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Key Stats

There are currently 36,746K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 143,590 K according to its annual income of 19,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,310 K and its income totaled 8,450 K.