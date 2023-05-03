Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.97 million

May 02, 2023, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) trading session started at the price of $17.20, that was -2.02% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.20 and dropped to $16.68 before settling in for the closing price of $17.29. A 52-week range for NEOG has been $10.49 – $28.81.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.30%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.22 million.

The firm has a total of 2108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.10, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +11.42.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Neogen Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Neogen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 44,775. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s VP & CFO bought 5,000 for $11.63, making the entire transaction worth $58,150. This insider now owns 32,722 shares in total.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Neogen Corporation, NEOG], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Neogen Corporation’s (NEOG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.46. The third major resistance level sits at $17.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.16.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Key Stats

There are 216,221K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.64 billion. As of now, sales total 527,160 K while income totals 48,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 218,260 K while its last quarter net income were 8,190 K.