NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) plunged -3.94 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.54, plunging -3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.635 and dropped to $13.8401 before settling in for the closing price of $14.72. Within the past 52 weeks, NEO’s price has moved between $6.00 and $19.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 16.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.20%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

The latest stats from [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.00. The third major resistance level sits at $15.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.98.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.76 billion based on 127,555K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 509,730 K and income totals -144,250 K. The company made 138,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.