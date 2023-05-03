No matter how cynical the overall market is Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) performance over the last week is recorded -5.32%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.52, plunging -4.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.52 and dropped to $11.77 before settling in for the closing price of $12.52. Within the past 52 weeks, EFC’s price has moved between $10.72 and $16.45.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.30%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.31 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of +39.19, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -23.11 while generating a return on equity of -5.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to -27.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. However, in the short run, Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.38. Second resistance stands at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.88.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 798.24 million based on 67,810K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 282,220 K and income totals -71,130 K. The company made 89,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.