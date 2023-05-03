No matter how cynical the overall market is Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) performance over the last week is recorded 5.07%

A new trading day began on May 02, 2023, with Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) stock priced at $6.02, up 5.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.47 and dropped to $5.91 before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. GATO’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $68.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 839 employees.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Gatos Silver Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gatos Silver Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.63 in the near term. At $6.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.51.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 451.06 million, the company has a total of 69,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -43,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 1,900 K.