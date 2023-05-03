No matter how cynical the overall market is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) performance over the last week is recorded -2.36%

May 02, 2023, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) trading session started at the price of $4.31, that was -4.84% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $4.065 before settling in for the closing price of $4.34. A 52-week range for GPMT has been $4.18 – $11.15.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 12.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -184.90%. With a float of $50.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.34 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.28, operating margin of +49.57, and the pretax margin is -19.42.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.43 while generating a return on equity of -4.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. However, in the short run, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.29. Second resistance stands at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.74.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

There are 51,526K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 209.47 million. As of now, sales total 84,730 K while income totals -40,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,980 K while its last quarter net income were -6,230 K.