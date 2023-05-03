No matter how cynical the overall market is Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) performance over the last week is recorded 3.41%

May 02, 2023, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) trading session started at the price of $4.28, that was -1.85% drop from the previous session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.29 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. A 52-week range for NTCO has been $3.61 – $7.46.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 95.10%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

The latest stats from [Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

There are 691,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.98 billion. As of now, sales total 7,041 M while income totals -553,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,975 M while its last quarter net income were -168,220 K.