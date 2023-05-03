No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) performance over the last week is recorded 0.52%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $45.00, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.15 and dropped to $44.19 before settling in for the closing price of $44.80. Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has traded in a range of $39.72-$49.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 74.80%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5887 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +17.40.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.77 while generating a return on equity of 15.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Looking closely at Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 15.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.70. However, in the short run, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.04. Second resistance stands at $45.57. The third major resistance level sits at $46.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.12.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.94 billion has total of 109,285K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,678 M in contrast with the sum of 264,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 403,230 K and last quarter income was 83,320 K.