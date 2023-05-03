NOW Inc. (DNOW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 547,000 K

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.68, plunging -4.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $10.135 before settling in for the closing price of $10.75. Within the past 52 weeks, DNOW’s price has moved between $8.79 and $14.86.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 243.30%. With a float of $108.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.00 million.

In an organization with 2425 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NOW Inc. is 1.49%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 243.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

NOW Inc. (DNOW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. However, in the short run, NOW Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.58. Second resistance stands at $10.90. The third major resistance level sits at $11.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.49.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.11 billion based on 110,230K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,136 M and income totals 128,000 K. The company made 547,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.