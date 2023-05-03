Now that CNO Financial Group Inc.’s volume has hit 1.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.61, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.70 and dropped to $20.145 before settling in for the closing price of $22.75. Within the past 52 weeks, CNO’s price has moved between $16.56 and $26.35.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.20%. With a float of $112.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.42 million.

In an organization with 3400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 82,080. In this transaction President, Consumer Division of this company sold 3,648 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 157,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 3,308 for $25.85, making the entire transaction worth $85,516. This insider now owns 258,163 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.58. However, in the short run, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.52. Second resistance stands at $24.39. The third major resistance level sits at $26.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.41.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.54 billion based on 114,816K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,577 M and income totals 396,800 K. The company made 973,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 43,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.